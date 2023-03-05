V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 849,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 105,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,586,000 after buying an additional 305,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

