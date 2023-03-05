VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBH stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.749 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

(Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.