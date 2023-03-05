Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $76,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.