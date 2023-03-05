Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

