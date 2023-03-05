Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 3.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $42.54 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

