Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Veeva Systems worth $142,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.55.

Shares of VEEV opened at $180.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

