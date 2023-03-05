Velas (VLX) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $58.46 million and $552,951.14 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,421,527,783 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,527,781 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.