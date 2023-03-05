Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

