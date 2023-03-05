Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $290.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $232.97 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

