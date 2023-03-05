Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.