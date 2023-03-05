Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %

VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

