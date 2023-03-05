VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $59.73. 18,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,916. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

