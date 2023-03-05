Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Reduced by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533,083 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up approximately 6.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 2.12% of Vipshop worth $121,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

