Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $155,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $40,843,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 4,194,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

