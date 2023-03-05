VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Decreased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

