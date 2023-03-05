Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

