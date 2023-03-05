Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $95.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00015645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $95.39 million and $4.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54182736 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,796,323.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

