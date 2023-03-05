Walken Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and $1.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,461 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

