WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.59 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

