Wedbush Comments on Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Playtika Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTK. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.21 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

