Wells Fargo & Company Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $8.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
