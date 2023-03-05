Wells Fargo & Company Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $8.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.