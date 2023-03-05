Wells Fargo & Company Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $100.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NEE stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

