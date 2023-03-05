Wells Fargo & Company Trims Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Target Price to $63.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

SWX stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

