Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 662,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

