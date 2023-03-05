WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $703,521.36 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $59.77 million and $703,521.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00399720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017533 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,753,575 coins and its circulating supply is 764,285,808 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

