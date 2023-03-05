WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $59.85 million and $700,421.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00402779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00028336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017517 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,779,240 coins and its circulating supply is 764,311,473 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

