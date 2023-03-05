WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $59.77 million and $704,507.48 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00406074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004376 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,758,460 coins and its circulating supply is 764,290,693 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

