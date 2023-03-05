William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 544,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

