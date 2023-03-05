Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 85.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $240.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

