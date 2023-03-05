Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Winpak has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

