Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winpak Stock Performance

TSE WPK opened at C$41.45 on Wednesday. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$37.86 and a 1-year high of C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

About Winpak

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

