Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $226.99

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.99 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.79). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 673,009 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.75. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,621.62%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.