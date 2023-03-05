WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 0.0 %

WNS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.