WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.
Several research firms have commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
