World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

