WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $293.79 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.79 million and approximately $21.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939885 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

