WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $293.79 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.79 million and approximately $21.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.25 or 0.01311265 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005946 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012995 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032575 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.01668334 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
