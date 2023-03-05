Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.79 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $11.79 billion and approximately $23,339.58 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00424295 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.23 or 0.28679581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,680,514,609 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,538,184,453.812 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33977014 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $30,713.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

