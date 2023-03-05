Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $158.32 million and approximately $106,280.14 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,041,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,202,342 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,980,772 with 1,737,141,230 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09656727 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $187,656.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

