Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $1.01 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06860795 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,283,251.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

