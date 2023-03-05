Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

