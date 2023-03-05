Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

XHR stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

