Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,208 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.2% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

XENE stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

