XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
XPEL stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 141.7% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
