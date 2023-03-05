XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,193,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 804,998 shares in the company, valued at $56,438,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,658 shares of company stock worth $6,675,317 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 141.7% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

