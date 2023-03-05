XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $311.91 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $311.91 million and $65,619.76 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

