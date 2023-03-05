Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.