Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.92 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zcash has a market cap of $630.60 million and approximately $30.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.62 or 0.00172070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00070945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

