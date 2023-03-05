ZEDXION One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.04 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

