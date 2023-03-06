100,000 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,982. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

