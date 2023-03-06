10,296 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,296 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.38 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

