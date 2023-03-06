139 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,497.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,373.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

