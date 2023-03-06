143,268 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Evolution Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of EPM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,437. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $221.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.